Hollywood Stories: Harry and Meghan Gush About Engagement

Everyone’s talking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! Plus, John Mayer watched Katy Perry sleep? And SNL announces star-studded lineup to close out 2017! More in Christine Lee’s Hollywood Stories!

Everyone’s talking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – remember the series I Wanna Marry Harry on Fox? It was canceled before its first season even finished. It featured a Harry doppelganger who the girls actually thought was Harry. Well, the actual Harry found his princess! And they talked about the proposal, ring, and more! He designed the ring in yellow gold (it’s Meghan’s favorite) and the center stone is from Botswana, a place special to them. Other stones are from Princess Diana, who Harry says Meghan would’ve been friends with if she was still alive. Harry has been frightened for Meghan’s life because the paparazzi have been doing to her what they did to his mother!

All Star Christmas Night Two artist, Fergie is hosting a new singing competition on Fox called The Four. The judging panel includes Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Meghan Trainor, DJ Khaled, and record exec Charlie Walk.

SNL announced their lineup for December, including U2, Kevin Hart, James Franco, and more.

John Mayer revealed he watched ex, Katy Perry‘s 24-hour live stream. He said, “It’s odd to watch your ex-girlfriend asleep.”

One year after Billy Bush lost his job for co-starring in the video with the infamous Donald Trump Access Hollywood video… well, things still aren’t going well for him. He was hospitalized yesterday after getting hit in the head with a golf ball.

Miley Cyrus was complimenting a contestant on The Voice and said she doesn’t even like her own pop music most of the time.