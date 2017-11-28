MELT Monday: Getting Motivated To Workout

Joe Carabase from MELT Fitness is here to help us get into shape with some fitness tips every MELT Monday with Gina J!

It’s a difficult time of year; the days are short, nights are long. The holidays are busy… and filled with all sorts of food! How do you fit in a workout and avoid easy traps?

Avoid The Biggest Trap

Pushing your goals back to January 1st is always the biggest trap you could fall into. The best thing you can do for yourself is to commit to at least three workouts a week. That way, you build a routine and minimize damage from the holidays. The average American gains at least 10 lbs. from Thanksgiving and Christmas. Workouts are gonna keep you at bay.

Ask Yourself: “What Is My Goal?”

Some people want to lose weight, some want six-pack abs… ask yourself that question and what we’ll find is that a lot of people are doing it for their kids — they want to be role models, want to be around to watch their kids grow old. Maybe it’s just the way they feel, or intimacy with their spouse. There’s a lot reasons that are deeper than the superficial stuff we often say. THAT’S what’s gonna motivate you when you don’t want to workout. We call it the 5-6-7, those deeper levels of motivation that will drive you towards action.

Give Yourself A Manageable Goal

Don’t think about “I gotta work out every day for an hour.” Just focus on working out or moving for at least 5-30 minutes, something simple you can stick with, three days a week from now until the end of December. Don’t put the pressure on to make it perfect.

