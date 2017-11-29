Can’t Beat Christine – November 29th, 2017

April in Springfield Stepped up to take on Christine! How’d she do? Find out who won and play along with the questions below! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer! And see if you Can’t Beat Christine!

Sesame Street did a Stranger Things parody called Sharing Things. Where does Oscar the Grouch live on Sesame Street?

In a trash can

Ron Howard’s father, Rance Howard passed away over the weekend. What was the name of Ron Howard’s character on Happy Days?

Richie Cunningham

Jaleel White just turned 41. He was a sitcom star in the ’90s playing Steve Urkel on what show?

Family Matters

Dee Snyder used to be friends with Donald Trump, but now he says he can’t be friends with him anymore. What ’80s rock group did Dee front? Was it Twister Sister or Def Leppard?

Twisted Sister

Megyn Kelly’s November ratings are historically low. What is the name of her daytime TV show?

Megyn Kelly Today

Tune in to Craig & Company weekday mornings from 5:30-10:00 to play Can’t Beat Christine!