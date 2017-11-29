Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

GRAMMY Nominations were revealed this week – Katy Perry, One Direction members, Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Alicia Keys… just a few artists who WEREN’T nominated.

Starbucks holiday cups always seem like a magnet for outrage. This year, the cup was supposed to show two cartoon women holding hands. Buuuut, it’s been changed to two cartoon hands holding a heart.

A San Diego man stole a $300,000 Ferrari but didn’t have the gas money to drive it. He was arrested at a gas station while standing at the pump asking for gas money from strangers.

The Museum of Failure is opening in L.A. featuring well-intended but never caught on inventions such as Harley Davidson perfume, the Segway, the Kin phone, the double drumstick, etc.

How often should you throw away your underwear? Most guys would say never. A new study says because of bacteria build up–no matter how often you wash it–you should throw away your underwear every year and start over!

