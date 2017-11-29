Hollywood Stories: Matt Lauer Fired For Sexual Misconduct

Another man in a position of power has been terminated for sexual misconduct. In happier news, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set their wedding date! And hip-hop dominates GRAMMY noms this year! More in Christine Lee’s Hollywood Stories!

Matt Lauer has been fired from the Today Show for sexual misconduct. Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb broke the news. Brian Stelter said that they found out just minutes before going on the air; he said investigators from the New York Times had been investigating Lauer for weeks — and even addressed widespread rumors about Lauer’s inappropriate behavior years ago in his book, Top of the Morning. Guthrie and Kotb were visibly upset on the air, asking, “How do you reconcile your love for someone with the revelation that they behaved badly?” Gayle King had shared similar feelings on the accusations against her colleague, Charlie Rose, and Sarah Silverman expressed those thoughts about her friend, Louis C.K.

GRAMMY nominations are out! JAY-Z has more than anyone with eight nominations, Kendrick Lamar has seven, and Bruno Mars has six. JAY-Z got nods in all the major categories — Album, Song, and Record of the year. The GRAMMYs air January 28 on CBS.

Palace officials announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry at Windsor Castle in May. And we found out that Meghan has rescue dogs — but sadly one of them will remain in the States, while the other has already moved across the pond. Also, Camilla–who is married to Prince Charles and next in line to be Queen–is very excited about the wedding!

Elton John will rework his classic songs from The Lion King for the film’s remake.

Jennifer Lawrence did an interview with Variety and says she becomes a huge ~jerk when she’s out in public as a defense mechanism.