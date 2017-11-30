Craig and Company give you the punch line first, then the question. It’s Jokes Back Asswards! Highlight underneath each answer to see the question!
Red Lobster, Chili’s, and The Sizzler
Name two restaurant chains and where Charles Manson is now.
Portugal. The Man
Who gets 30% more for doing the same work at Portugal. The Woman.
Floyd Mayweather, OJ Simpson, and Al Franken
Name a jabber, a stabber, and grabber
North Korea and the movie arm of DC Comics
Name two groups that are constantly launching bombs
Courtney Love and a redneck’s Christmas lights
Name two things that are strung out all year
A hot dog on a stick and Roy Moore
Name two things you should avoid at a mall food court
Pocahontas
What did Harvey Weinstein try to do to an actress named Ahontas?
