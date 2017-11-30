Craig and Company give you the punch line first, then the question. It’s Jokes Back Asswards! Highlight underneath each answer to see the question!

Red Lobster, Chili’s, and The Sizzler

Name two restaurant chains and where Charles Manson is now.

Portugal. The Man

Who gets 30% more for doing the same work at Portugal. The Woman.

Floyd Mayweather, OJ Simpson, and Al Franken

Name a jabber, a stabber, and grabber

North Korea and the movie arm of DC Comics

Name two groups that are constantly launching bombs

Courtney Love and a redneck’s Christmas lights

Name two things that are strung out all year

A hot dog on a stick and Roy Moore

Name two things you should avoid at a mall food court

Pocahontas

What did Harvey Weinstein try to do to an actress named Ahontas?

