We will spend $1.9 billion on Christmas candy this year. Different states have different preferences, but red & green M&Ms are #1 in 8 states. Other favorites include Pez candy/dispensers, peppermint bark, and of course the candy cane.

If you’re not interested in candy, how about a shot of Jim Beam? They’re selling a new smart decanter that pours you a perfect shot – automated. It’s kind of like an Amazon Echo for your booze.

An electrician in Australia wanted to play golf on the company clock, so he hid his cell phone in potato chip bag and the foil lining of the bag blocked the GPS signal so his company couldn’t track him. Of course, they called on an old-fashioned telephone and got his start times every day and he was arrested.

Idiot American tourists Joey and Travis DaSilva were in Thailand visiting the legendary Temple of Dawn. They took barebutt selfies on Instagram in the sacred Buddhist temple. They were fined and expelled.

Baby names trending for the year include Disney Princesses (Moana and Belle), Cleveland Cavaliers (LeBron, Kyrie, and Kevin), rappers (Chance and Kendrick), nature (Willow and Storm for girls and Ember or Cloud for boys), and foods (Ginger, Saffron, and Miso).

