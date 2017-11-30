Hollywood Stories: In the Wake of Matt Lauer’s Firing

The Matt Lauer misconduct saga continues. Plus, about that joint Beyonce/JAY-Z album rumor… and why Aaron Sorkin won’t reboot The West Wing! More in Christine Lee’s Hollywood Stories!

Two more women have come forward with accusations against Matt Lauer. Meanwhile, Craig Melvin is a name thrown around as Matt’s possible replacement. And we’re reminded of Ann Curry–who felt [the show] was a boys’ club atmosphere and experienced meanness on the set–and several other women’s departures. The common denominator? Matt Lauer.

And there are some old Matt Lauer clips that have a significantly different feel to them now that you look back… like when he questioned Anne Hathaway on a paparazzi upskirt photo and complimented Kelly Clarkson on her “hot new look.” And he grilled Bill O’Reilly on HIS sexual harassment scandal. And in 2012, Andy Cohen asked Katie Couric what Matt’s most annoying habit was…

Meanwhile, Variety posted their story on the two-month investigation into Matt’s behavior alledging multiple incidents over the years. They say Matt once gave a woman a sex toy with explicit instructions on how he wanted to use it on her. He’d ask female producers who they’d slept with. Matt even had a button on his desk he could use to lock his office from the inside. And Page Six says he was accused of sexting female staffers.

Once Matt was told he was fired, he got on a plane and headed to his 16-year-old son’s prep school so he could tell him in person because he didn’t want him to find out in the news.

And if you’re wondering where Matt Lauer’s power came from, according to the New York Times, it’s because he generated $508 million in revenue last year – more than any other network morning shows.

In other news, Beyonce and JAY-Z each released an album dealing with their marital issues and there have been rumors they did a joint album and that’s true. “We were using our art almost like a therapy session. And we started making music together,” Jay Z said.

Beyonce’s pregnancy photo was the most-liked of 2017.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Aaron Sorkin says he has his standing offer from NBC to reboot The West Wing but he doesn’t want to do the Trump White House. He called Trump a “really dumb guy with an observable psychiatric disorder” but said if he were to reboot it, he’d want This Is Us‘s Sterling K. Brown to play the President.

Justin Timberlake told Stephen Colbert that the National Anthem is just impossibly hard, so they harmonized it together!

And Kelly Clarkson took a ride with James Corden for Carpool Karaoke!

DMX released his version of Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer

