Miley Cyrus Gets Festive with Holiday Singles

By Hayden Wright

November has drawn to a close and ’tis the season for your favorite holiday classics: Miley Cyrus recently stopped by the Spotify studios to record covers of beloved classics “Sleigh Ride” and “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree” for their “Singles” sessions. The Younger Now songstress added her Country roots to the Christmas songs, peppered with “yee-haws” and a honky-tonk backup band.

Miley teased the new material on Twitter: “Out now on @spotify !!! Rockin around the Christmas tree & Slayyyy Bells! Check it out !”

Listen to Miley’s covers here: