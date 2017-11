The 2017 We Are The Children Toy Drive continues! Join us on Tuesday December 19th from 6am to 6pm, as we collect unwrapped toys for the We Are The Children Christmas Party!

We still need a lot of new and unwrapped toys this year! Join us at the We Are The Children toy drive in Manchester from 6am to 6pm, at the Commuter Parking Lot across the street from The Plaza at Buckland Hills (off of Pleasant Valley Road).

**Check and Cash donations also welcomed**

Thank you for your support!