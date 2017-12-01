Can’t Beat Christine: December 1st, 2017

Claudia in Farmington stepped up to take on Christine! How’d she do? Find out who won and play along with the questions below! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer! And see if you Can’t Beat Christine!

Ben Stiller turned 52 yesterday. Name Stiller’s 2001 film where he plays an aging clueless fashion model.

Zoolander

Aaron Sorkin wants to do a new version of The West Wing with an African American president. What actor played the President on The West Wing for the majority of the show’s run?

Martin Sheen

As you know, NBC fired Matt Lauer over allegations of sexual misconduct. On top of being a host on the Today Show, he was also a contributing anchor on what other NBC show?

Dateline NBC

Ten years ago today, Ken Jennings snapped his streak of 74 consecutive wins on Jeopardy! His earnings total over $3 million. What decade did Alex Trebek start hosting Jeopardy!?

’80s

Disney’s Mulan has cast its star for the live-action remake that’s happening. In the animated film what comedian voiced the dragon, Mushu?

Eddie Murphy

