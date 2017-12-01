Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

You know those flying wingsuits? Well, two jumpers jumped from a mountaintop in the Swiss Alps at 13,000 feet… and they jumped into a plane! You have to see the video to believe it!

Turkish Airlines over Africa… a passenger on a wifi network says out loud, “Hey, look at this! Bomb on board!” SMH. There was an emergency landing.

Robby the Talking Robot from the 1956 movie, Forbidden Planet was sold this week for $5.3 million.

The ‘Why Do” question people Google the most in New York City is “Why do feet smell?” In South Carolina, “Why do I sweat so much?” In Florida, “Why do I feel so alone?” In Michigan, “Why do I have diarrhea?”

The most Instagram photos this year in Connecticut were taken at Mohegan Sun Casino.

Cinnabon announced they are making chocolate chip cookies that are stuffed with cinnamon rolls.

Foods you should mention in your online dating profile to get more messages are guacamole, potatoes, and chocolate. The food that will make you tank is yams.

