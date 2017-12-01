Dirty Laundry: Russell Simmons Stepping Down

Russell Simmons is stepping down after another sexual assault allegation. And Mariah Carey settles with James Packer, and more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Russell Simmons is stepping down from his multimedia empire as another woman, Jenny Lumet, came forward claiming he sexually assaulted her in the early 90s. Simmons said he has a different memory of that evening, but acknowledges Jenny’s “feelings of fear and intimidation are real.” He apologized saying he’s “been thoughtless and insensitive in some of my relationships over many decades.” He said he’s stepping down from his companies, which include Rush Communications, several clothing lines like Phat Farm and he co-founded music label Def Jam. He was married to model Kimora Lee and they have 2 daughters

Matt Lauer released a statement this morning expressing “sorrow and regret” for the pain he caused. Lauer said, “Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed.” He went on to say: “Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort,” the fired NBC News anchor says in a statement. 2 other women have come forth saying they were sexually harassed by him when they worked for NBC. And he had a button under his desk to lock his door!

He was seen out doing errands in the Hamptons…Meredith Vieira brought up a “bag of sex toys” she once found in Matt Lauer’s office. He was also caught off camera telling her to bend over because it was a great view!

Geraldo Rivera is apologizing for defending Matt Lauer… especially when Bette Midler called him out for groping her in the 70s.

Mariah Carey has reportedly finally reached a settlement with ex James Packer — a multi-million dollar one! After their October 2016 split, she complained that she moved to a new city for him and demanded $50 million for her troubles!! Looks like they agreed to a smaller number and she gets to keep her huge engagement ring, money and ring together, Mariah is reportedly getting between $5 and 10 million.