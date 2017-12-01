Hollywood Stories: Ed Sheeran & Beyonce Break The Internet

Ed Sheeran teams with Beyonce to remix “Perfect.” Matt Lauer’s lawyers look for a golden parachute, while Megyn Kelly looks for a new job. Plus how Pam Anderson deals with Hollywood and more!

The Internet virtually imploded yesterday because Ed Sheeran and Beyonce released a duet remix of his song “Perfect.”

Jimmy Kimmel got into a Twitter fight with Alabama Senate candidate (and alleged child molestor) Roy Moore yesterday. It started out with Moore saying something along the lines of “How dare you disrespect Christian values? Come down here to Alabama, and deal with me like a man.” And Kimmel said “Well when you get some Christian values, I’ll come deal with you.” It ended when Kimmel said he’d come to Alabama to talk with Moore… but he’d be leaving his daughters at home. Note to Mr. Moore– Jimmy Kimmel is quick and witty, and he’s got the camera every night.

Megyn Kelly is eyeing Matt Lauer’s job??? Page Six is running with the rumor that she’s after Lauer’s job. She’s currently hosting the 9 o’clock hour of NBC’s Today. Kelly said “I think powerful women need to be there for less powerful women, so they can grow into powerful women.”

Megyn had Pam Anderson on her show, and Anderson said she learned from a few guys how to navigate Hollywood.

Matt Lauer’s lawyers are working to get a $30 million payout from NBC and we say good luck with that, because the morals clause in a television contract can specify that talent could be fired without pay if they bring the company into any disrepute.

Video surfaced of Meredith Vieira interviewing Matt Lauer on her show. She told a story of how she walked into his office, snooping around, and found a bag of sex toys. Lauer claimed it was because they had a sex therapist on the show, who left behind a goodie bag.

The next day, something even more embarrassing happened… when the Secret Service found the bag. Laura Bush was on the show a day later, and the Secret Service came with dogs to sweep the dressing rooms.

Saturday Night Live is getting into the wine business! They just launched a line of wines in collaboration with Lot 18 which includes four varieties– Merlot, Chardonnay, Beaujolais, and a Red Blend– each with specialty labels commemorating iconic sketch characters from the show.

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco is engaged to professional equestrian boyfriend Karl Cook. Her now-fiance posted an Instagram video of her crying and flashing a diamond ring on her finger.

Still crying 💍 every part of this night has been perfection just like you @mrtankcook I love you forever! A post shared by @normancook on Nov 30, 2017 at 9:29pm PST

Fewer and fewer people are watching broadcast TV, thanks to cable and streaming. The CBS sitcom Mom is doing the best, it stars Anna Faris as a sober mom trying to make ends meet. Mom is up 14%, and This Is Us comes in second, up 13%. What shows are down? Empire, Designated Survivor, Lethal Weapon, and The Exorcist.

Someone pretended to be Britney Spears’ manager, Larry Rudolph, and got away with over four dozen songs! They managed to email the record label and got samples and songs sent to them.

Liam Payne revealed a Jay-Z dream collaboration and which 90s boy band he’d be in, while answering burning questions on the Ellen show.

We can see Liam totally fitting in as part of *NSYNC!