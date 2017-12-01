Matt Munson: Gift-Giving In Relationships

Matt Munson from The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise stopped by to dish with Gina J on dating and relationships, offering his male perspective.

And this week, we wish Happy Birthday to Matt! And speaking of birthdays–and with the holidays approaching–what are “the rules” with giving gifts in relationships?

Gina: Gift-giving is a tough thing when you’re in a new relationship or even if you’ve been together awhile.

Matt: I can only speak from my most recent experience. I had someone do something very nice and heartfelt for me… bringing my buddy Eric Bigger in from California to visit. It doesn’t have to be an object. It was meaningful.

Gina: Women tend to drop subtle hints on what they want for a gift hoping men pick up on that.

Matt: No matter how far along you are in a relationship, showing you’re a good listener — that would be my recommendation.

Gina: If they listen to you and it’s something that’s heartfelt. It’s like how much do you spend on that person? Sometimes I might go a little bit overboard because that’s just the way I am. Does that scare men away?

Matt: Not the kind of guy you want, I don’t think. Again, it doesn’t have to be a materialistic thing. It can be a weekend or a dinner — that you might make! It might be his favorite meal.

Gina: This is a weird one for me – I know a lot of women like this, but I don’t like men buying me jewelry. Once that relationship goes sour, I won’t wear it ever again because it reminds me of how much of a jerk he ended up being. I get rid of it – take it to consignment.

Matt: Clothing is a strange thing too because then you’re dealing with sizes…

Gina: Yeah, if they get you the wrong size you’re like, “Oh, you thought I was that size?” A purse is always nice, of course then it’s the same thing as jewelry if you break up. But I might not take a nice Louis Vuitton back!

Matt: What would be your top 3?

Gina: Definitely something heartfelt that they know I want. One guy showed up with a DVD player one year and I was like, “Uh, thanks.” No electronics. I’ve heard about guys doing this – they buy gifts for their wives with themselves in mind.

Matt: It’s important to take yourself out of the equation. It doesn’t have to be expensive, but heartfelt.