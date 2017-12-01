Tickets On The :20s Winning Weekend: All Star Christmas Night One

It’s another #TicketsOnThe20s Winning Weekend! All this weekend 96.5 TIC is giving you the chance to see All Star Christmas Night One featuring Fall Out Boy, Bleachers, and A R I Z O N A live at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre!

96.5 TIC and Stone Academy are proud to present All-Star Christmas: Night One, starring Fall Out Boy, Bleachers, and A R I Z O N A at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre on Thursday December 7th! Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com, but all this weekend you can win tickets with 96.5TIC!

Listen for your chance to call-in all weekend long. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to the show!

Listen for your chance to call-in and win every hour on Saturday from 9:20am to 6:20pm, and Sunday from 12:20pm to 6:20pm.

When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

All Star Christmas Night One is presented by Stone Academy. Classes starting soon, learn more at Stone.edu.