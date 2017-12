Acoustic Sunrise Playlist 12-3-17

The best acoustic cuts come your way Sunday morning starting at 9am Sunday morning. Click to listen live online!

Missed a song from last week? Check out our past playlists here.

9 AM

WHEREVER YOU WILL GO-The Calling

FRESH EYES-Andy Grammer

A THOUSAND YEARS-Chirstina Perri

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO-James Arthur

KING OF ANYTHING-Sara Bareilles

I’M YOURS-Jason Mraz

7 YEARS-Lucas Graham

MILES-Phillip Phillips

STITCHES-Shawn Mendes

GOOD TIMES-All Time Low

DEMONS-Imagine Dragons

LOSING MY RELIGION-R.E.M.

10 AM

FEEL IT STILL-Portugal The Man

ANGEL-Sarah & Santana

POMPEII-Bastille

PERFECT-Ed Sheeran

WISH I KNEW YOU-The Revivalists

I’M ON FIRE-John Mayer

WHAT ABOUT US-Pink

BUDAPEST-George Ezra

YOU FOUND ME-The Fray

BURNING-Sam Smith

COUNTING STARS-One Republic

CLOSER-Conor Maynard

11 AM

THAT’S WHAT I LIKE-Bruno Mars

EVERY BREATH YOU TAKE-Sting

DROPS OF JUPITER-Train

RENEGADES-X Ambassadors

SOME NIGHTS-Fun

WHEN WE WERE YUOUNG-Adele

THUNDER-Imagine Dragons

HOW WOULD YOU FEEL-Ed Sheeran

ANIMALS-Maroon 5

SLOW HANDS-Naill Horan

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE-Charlie Puth

ONE-U2

The Acoustic Sunrise is presented by Jefferson Radiology – where no one reads you like your radiologist!