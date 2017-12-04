Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

There’s The London Eye and an even bigger one in Dubai. Now there’s a developer in San Antonio who wants to build a Ferris wheel 900 feet tall. The FAA is worried planes could crash into this, it’s so tall.

A woman was pulled over for entering the U.S. from Mexico with 200 lbs. of bologna, they thought the casings were stuffed with drugs… but no, just bologna. She fined $1000 for not declaring it and she went on her way.

In Glendale, WI two idiots pulled into a parking lot for a couple of hits on the bong. They pulled into a parking space reserved for the chief of police… the parking lot they had chosen was police headquarters.

A drunk guy in South Carolina went to a Waffle House. The only employee was alseep, so he made his own meal and posted it on Facebook. Waffle House apologized to him and suspended the employee. No arrests were made.

There’s a new book out today called Let Trump Be Trump and among other things, it says there are four major food groups on board Air Force One: McDonald’s, KFC, pizza, and Diet Coke. The “presidential dinner” is two Big Macs, two Filet-o-Fish, and a chocolate malt. Yes, he’s eating four sandwiches for dinner – 125 grams of fat. He also loves Oreos.

Speaking of Oreos, today is National Cookie Day and Oreos are the most popular in the world. Most people admit they eat an entire row in one sitting.

Wake up with Craig & Company every weekday morning from 5:30 to 10!