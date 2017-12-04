Hollywood Stories: Matt Lauer’s Wife Leaves the U.S.

Matt Lauer’s wife Annette leaves America, Billy Bush confirms that was truly Donald Trump’s voice on the Access Hollywood tape, and more in today’s Hollywood Stories…

Matt Lauer’s wife of 20 years Annette Roque has reportedly left the country in the aftermath of the sexual harassment bombshells lodged against her husband. She has apparently taken their two younger kids out of school (they have three kids total) and she has left the United States to live with her family in her native country of the Netherlands… It’s unknown if she went alone, or if she brought her kids with her overseas. Rook previously filed for divorce in 2006, outlining in her filing how Lauer’s treatment of her was “cruel and inhumane.”

Billy Bush wants you to know that Donald Trump DID say “grab them by the p****.” He says it was Donald Trump that said it, not a dub or a doctored video or “fake news.” The reason why Bush is coming out with an op ed in The New York Times is because our president is currently claiming that it’s not his voice on the tape… months after he apologized for it.

Chris Pratt is after some pervy dude that has been impersonating him on Facebook and trying to get personal information from women. The look-a-like looks just like Pratt, and has been using his Facebook page to try to hit on women.

Apparently Ed Sheeran and Beyonce’s duet song “Perfect” had been in the works for some time, and Bey is rather difficult to get ahold of… because she’s constantly changing her email address. Ed said Beyonce is so adamant about online security she gets a new email address every week!

Elton John was on the Graham Norton Show last week, and talked about the crazy wedding gift he got from Eminem a few years back. WARNING– it’s a little X-rated!

Were they engagement rings? And when you’re buying that kind of a gift for somebody, how do you know what size to get?

2017 marked the first time in more than 20 years that a president skipped the Kennedy Center Honors. This is the 40th anniversary of the event. The White House had said back in August that President Trump and his wife would decline the invitation so that the honorees could celebrate “without any political distraction.”

On stage last night, Quincy Jones paid tribute to Lionel Richie and the Estefan family, and Norman Lear was called a super hero by JJ Abrams, and rapper/actor/producer and all around chill guy LL Cool J was honored, as well… but isn’t the whole premise of the Kennedy Center Honors to be honored by the President?

Hurry hurry hurry!!! Titanic is back in limited release for one week only, and it leaves theaters Thursday. Would you believe that Matthew McConaughey was originally supposed to play Jack?!?

It wouldn’t have been the same at all, right???

We just found out that the first word in the upcoming movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi is the word “we’re.” Jimmy Kimmel had the whole cast on his show, and Mark Hamill talked about when Empire Strikes Back came out, and keeping quiet about the twist at the end.

WOW!!! We’ve never heard anyone impersonate Harrison Ford that accurately!