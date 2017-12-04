Win Tickets To Paw Patrol: The Great Pirate Adventure

By Gina J
Image courtesy Live Nation

Paw Patrol: The Great Pirate Adventure is taking place LIVE at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre on December 8th and 9th, and we want to send you to see the show.

X barks the spot in the new tour, PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure!” It’s Pirate Day in Adventure Bay, and Mayor Goodway is getting ready for a big celebration! But first, Ryder and his team of pirate pups must rescue Capn Turbot from a mysterious cavern. When they do, they also discover a secret pirate treasure map! The PAW Patrol set out over land and sea to find the treasure for Mayor Goodways celebration before Mayor Humdinger finds it first! The pups will need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including some help from the newest pup…Tracker! Ages 1 and older require a ticket.

Tickets are on sale now at livenation.com, but we want you to win tickets and MORE only on 96.5TIC.

Listen for your chance to call-in with Gina J all this week starting at 2pm.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a four-pack of tickets to the show… PLUS, you could win a suite for you and 15 friends for Saturday’s show!

