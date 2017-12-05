Feb 15, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Jack Antonoff arrives on the red carpet during the 58th Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
We’re just a few days away from our All Star Christmas Night One show with Fall Out Boy, Bleachers, and A R I Z O N A. I cannot wait to see Bleachers especially since I’ve been a huge Jack Antonoff fan (ever since his days with the band FUN.) Did you know he’s one of the hottest music producers and creators right now? Here are 5 albums crediting Jack Antonoff according to allmusic.com:
reputation – Taylor Swift
Producer, Bass, Composer, Guitar, Instrumentation, Piano, Programming, Synthesizer, Vocals (Background)
Beautiful Trauma – P!nk
Arranger, Bass, Composer, Drum, Drums, Guitar, Piano, Producer, Synthesizer, Vocals (Background)
Fifty Shades Darker [Original Motion Picture Soundtrack]
Composer, Instrumentation, Producer
Green Light – Lorde
Composer
7/27 – Fifth Harmony
Composer, Instrumentation, Producer, Vocal Producer
Comments
Stephanie GriffinBeing a CT resident all her life, Stephanie grew up listening to 96.5 TIC which eventually sparked an interest in her to pursue a career in radio....More from Stephanie Griffin