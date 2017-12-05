By Stephanie Griffin
Filed Under:50 Shades of Grey, all star christmas, bleachers, Fifth Harmony, Jack Antonoff, lorde, Pink, Taylor Swift
Feb 15, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Jack Antonoff arrives on the red carpet during the 58th Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

We’re just a few days away from our All Star Christmas Night One show with Fall Out Boy, Bleachers, and A R I Z O N A. I cannot wait to see Bleachers especially since I’ve been a huge Jack Antonoff fan (ever since his days with the band FUN.) Did you know he’s one of the hottest music producers and creators right now? Here are 5 albums crediting Jack Antonoff according to allmusic.com:

reputation – Taylor Swift

Producer, Bass, Composer, Guitar, Instrumentation, Piano, Programming, Synthesizer, Vocals (Background)

Beautiful Trauma – P!nk

Arranger, Bass, Composer, Drum, Drums, Guitar, Piano, Producer, Synthesizer, Vocals (Background)

Fifty Shades Darker [Original Motion Picture Soundtrack]

Composer, Instrumentation, Producer

Green Light – Lorde

Composer

7/27 – Fifth Harmony

Composer, Instrumentation, Producer, Vocal Producer

