We’re just a few days away from our All Star Christmas Night One show with Fall Out Boy, Bleachers, and A R I Z O N A. I cannot wait to see Bleachers especially since I’ve been a huge Jack Antonoff fan (ever since his days with the band FUN.) Did you know he’s one of the hottest music producers and creators right now? Here are 5 albums crediting Jack Antonoff according to allmusic.com:

reputation – Taylor Swift

Producer, Bass, Composer, Guitar, Instrumentation, Piano, Programming, Synthesizer, Vocals (Background)



Beautiful Trauma – P!nk

Arranger, Bass, Composer, Drum, Drums, Guitar, Piano, Producer, Synthesizer, Vocals (Background)



Fifty Shades Darker [Original Motion Picture Soundtrack]

Composer, Instrumentation, Producer



Green Light – Lorde

Composer



7/27 – Fifth Harmony

Composer, Instrumentation, Producer, Vocal Producer

