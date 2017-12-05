Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

The Screen Actors Guild Awards is actors awarding actors – for the first time ever there will be a host, Kristen Bell.

Every year, the 30 Rock Tree is used to build homes for Habitat for Humanity once it is taken down.

The first ever pizza party in space – homemade flatbread pepperoni, cheese, pesto – floating through the cabin of the space station.

During this current abusive expose atmosphere, a national survey finds most companies are not offering alcohol at holiday parties.

JCPenney is opening a pop-up shop in NYC this weekend called Jacque Penne. It will feature their finest stuff. They’re hoping the reimaging will sell out.

A Texas couple was vacationing in Virginia; a friend gave them a lottery ticket, they determined it wasn’t a winner and put it back in the backpack. The wife cleaned it out later and looked at the numbers – it WAS the million dollar winner!

An evangelical reverend in Arizona is in trouble. He was advertising for sex using the church’s phone number.

Police in Reno pulled over a very drunk 27-year-old in her Jeep Cherokee. She then got up on the roof of her vehicle and began go-go dancing. She tried to get away from police on a child’s scooter…

