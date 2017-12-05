Hollywood Stories: Who Will Take Matt Lauer’s Chair?

Why is NBC struggling to find a replacement for Matt Lauer? And Billy Bush opens up on Donald Trump and the not-fake Access Hollywood tape. These stories and more in today’s Hollywood Stories…

NBC has a succession crisis on its hands. Page Six is reporting that ousted anchor Matt Lauer’s intense long-running jealousy about potential rivals has left the network with no male contenders for his empty chair.

Everyone from David Gregory, to Josh Elliott, and Billy Bush never got a shot at it. As a result the male front runner is Craig Melvin, a weekend Today host. One network executive said they couldn’t pick Craig out from a lineup! That’s trouble.

Billy Bush was on Stephen Colbert, and they talked about what it meant when now-President Donald Trump said “I moved on her like a b****” in the infamous Access Hollywood tape:

There’s Billy, being highly personal… he also said that network executives admitted to him that they may have moved a little too fast, when they fired him. Is he sticking his toe in the water, to see if America will forgive him?

A therapist says she gave disgraced Today host Matt Lauer the bag of sex toys that he kept in his office, because he told her he was having marriage struggles, and was too embarrassed to buy them himself. You can just order them online, and have been discreetly sent anywhere, Matt.

House of Cards‘ final season will continue without Kevin Spacey. Netflix had halted the sixth season following sexual assault allegations against Spacey, but it will resume after the holidays. You just need Robin Wright, and that’s about it, right? She’s already running the show, it makes perfect sense… and nobody wears a two piece suit like she does.

Chris Stapleton joined Chris Pratt, who was filling in for Jimmy Kimmel. Pratt rolled out the song “Time Of My Life,” and Stapleton joined him on stage… they even did the lift!

Prince Harry has asked his brother Prince William to be his best man in his upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle. Markle is taking life saving self-defense classes, taken from Special Ops Secret Service in Great Britain. She’s learning how to blink on camera to signal that she’s in distress, to escape the duct tape, and all kinds of heavy duty things. How can WE take that course???

Alec Baldwin is taking a shot at becoming a TV talk show host. Page Six has found out that Baldwin is going to start recording his podcast, Here’s the Thing, on camera. He’s been doing it since 2011, and has interviewed everyone under the sun. If they had just set up a camera from the get-go, they’d already have a bunch of stuff they could roll out. He’d be great as a talk show host!

Kim Kardashian West shared an Instagram photo of her taking a picture at the 2016 Famous exhibit, that features the wax figures of her naked husband Kanye and a naked Taylor Swift. Apparently, Taylor Swift fans are none too happy about it, and flooded Kim’s Instagram feed with rat emojis. This is what it’s come to!

Uproxx.com has released a list of the 50 best songs of 2017. The number 1 song is “Praying” by Kesha. They said “The plight of women who face sexual violence at the hands of powerful men has never been spotlighted in the way it has been 2017… and the silent, seething of this disconnect is found its voice in Kesha’s awe-inspiring comeback single.”

It’s become an anthem for women, and anyone, everywhere.