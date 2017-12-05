We Are The Children 2017 Toy Sorting Dates

We’re getting ready for the 2017 We Are The Children Christmas Party, and now we have the dates available for the toy sorting for the event with our friends at Meant2Be Moving & Storage!

Below are the dates and times for We Are The Children toy sorting this year:

Thursday – 12/14/17 – 5:30pm – 8pm

Monday- 12/18/17 – 5:30pm – 8pm

Wednesday – 12/20/17 – 5:30pm – 8pm

Thursday – 12/21/17 – 5:30pm – 8pm (Bag and Load)

Saturday – 12/23/17 – 8:30 am to Complete (Unload & Organize @ XL Center, Hartford)

To help, join us at Meant2Be Moving & Storage!  You do not need to sign up to help sort Toys, just show up.

Toy sorting events have no age restrictions… All individuals are welcome to help!!

Meant2Be Moving & Storage

27  SPENCER COURT 

EAST HARTFORD, CT 

860-338-7840

*Kids ages 18 and under are welcome to help out!*

