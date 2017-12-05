WIN BEFORE YOU CAN BUY: Dane Cook Live

COMIX presents Dane Cook coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, April 21st, 2018 and we want to send you to see the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8th through ticketmaster.com, but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in with Gina J all this week starting at 2pm. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696, know the code word: LAUGH, and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

Brought to you by 96.5 TIC and Mohegan Sun – Full of Life. Discover even more unlimited possibilities at DUO, Mohegan Sun’s new, ultra-hip, high-energy Blackjack lounge, open Fridays and Saturdays.