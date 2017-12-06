Erin from Haddam was tough competition for Christine Lee today. Play along with the questions below! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer! And see if you Can’t Beat Christine!

Eleven years ago today, the first giant squid ever was caught on video in Japan. What is it that squids shoot as a defense mechanism?

Ink

Chris Pratt is after some pervy dude who’s been impersonating him on Facebook, trying to get personal information from women. Chris Pratt played Andy Dwyer on Parks & Rec which took place in Pawnee, a fictional town in which state?

Indiana

Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot that was in development at the CW has moved over to Netflix now. Who played Sabrina in the original?

Melissa Joan Hart

Hamilton star Lin Manuel Miranda and his wife are expecting their second child. What bill is Hamilton on?

$10

Debbie Rowe is 58 today. What famous entertainer was she married to?

Michael Jackson

