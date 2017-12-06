Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

You know the delicious Bloomin’ Onion at Outback? Well, a man wanted to become the Bloomin’ mascot. Picture a life-size Bloomin’ Onion with your head at the top. He will appear at the Outback Bowl Game.

Pizza Hut became the first chain to start delivering beer!

JetBlue just announced that anyone who buys a flight ticket between now and 12/15 is automatically entered into their contest where three people will win unlimited flights for all of 2018!

The worst Christmas presents this year? Soap on a rope, a movie you’ve already seen, one of those t-shirts with a clever saying on the front, bubble bath, toiletry kit, and an ugly Christmas sweater.

Pamela Wang picks avocados in Kona, Hawaii. She came across a 5.2 lb. avocado! She’s entered it into the Guinness Book of World Records. The current record is 4 lbs., so she’s got this!

You know those tiny bathrooms on airplanes? Well, on a Delta flight from New York to Seattle both restrooms were out of service and the stench was so bad, they had to make an emergency landing in Billings, Montana!

