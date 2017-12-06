Today topped Good Morning America for the first time in a long time, in the wake of Matt Lauer’s firing. Plus, Beyonce awards Colin Kaepernick, LiLo finds a new friend, and more.
Matt Lauer’s firing lured viewers back to the Today show, which beat Good Morning America for the first week in three months, according to the Nielsen Company. Today had more viewers than GMA every day last week for the first time since last December.
John Mayer has been hospitalized for an emergency appendectomy. He was admitted to the hospital for the emergency procedure, postponing the Dead and Company concert in New Orleans on December 5th.
Sports Illustrated gave out its Sports Person of the Year Awards last night, and the Beyonce made a surprise appearance to present Colin Kaepernick with the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award:
Bey was also photographed in an elevator with her husband Jay-Z, but this time on purpose… no kicking.
Terry Crews is suing the Hollywood agent who he says groped him, claiming that he was psychologically harmed from the experience. Crews says at a party last year, William Morris Endeavor Agent Adam Venit stared at him like a rabid dog, sticking his tongue in and out of his mouth provocatively, then grabbed his genitals. Crews, who already filed a police report of the incident, said he then shouted to nearby comedian Adam Sandler (one of Venit’s clients) “Adam come get your boy, he’s grabbing me by the ****.”
It totally underscores the whole mindset of sexual harassment– you pick on someone you know you can manipulate, because you’re in a position of power… even if your victim is bigger than you. Let’s see what they do about this case now that there’s a police file AND a lawsuit.
Spotify released a lot of year-end data yesterday, including the most-streamed artists and songs. The top male artist worldwide was Ed Sheeran, the top female artist was Rihanna, and the number 1 song was Ed’s “Shape of You” from his album Divide.
A new photo of Billy Bush holding hands with his former Access Hollywood producer Tara Bernie has people wondering if Billy has found a new soulmate, after separating from his wife of 20 years, Sydney Davis. Billy and Tara had worked together for 15 years, and she claims they’re just friends. The photo at issue is of him walking Tara to her Uber after dinner.
Lindsay Lohan is still using that bizarre fake accent of hers. This time, she was talking to a beggar in Greece. It happened back in August, but it’s just surfaced on the Instagram account of this new guy she’s hanging out with, a massive arm wrestler who calls himself the “Korean Hulk.”
Mykonos mafia?! @lindsaylohan No~!!! She is a mykonos peacemaker !!!
What is that voice? It’s kind of a Russian accent, but not really?
New footage from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom surfaced thanks to Bryce Dallas Howard, who stars in the movie. She is returning for the 2018 sequel along with Chris Pratt. In the clip, Pratt’s character is seen running at full speed away from a burning forest, and his word of warning to her is “RUN!” If you saw the first movie, the entire time Howard is wearing a pair of massively high heels, despite the fact that she’s constantly running through the mud. Everyone was lit about it, so Ellen made a point to ask if she gets to wear more comfortable shoes in the sequel:
Spoiler alert: She does.