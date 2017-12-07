Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

When Chance the Rapper hosted SNL a few weeks ago, he opened the show announcing that he would give $1 million to Chicago schools. He’s been doing this for awhile. The schools received the $1.5 million check this week.

MMA fighting staged a special fight for a contestant with Down Syndrome whose dream was to fight in a match.

During Broadway’s Cats, the feline cast comes out into the audience and crawls over the seats and vogues on command… well, there was a service dog in the aisle and it not only broke loose, it began chasing one of the cats!

The new Arbinator sandwich at Arby’s is roast beef topped with curly fries on a bun all topped with cheddar cheese.

A sex addict in Australia fell in love with a sex doll but couldn’t afford the $3500 to take her home from the adult store, so he broke in, stole the doll, and got away. Police haven’t found him.

