More stories surface after Time’s Person of the Year was announced. And where is Matt Lauer’s wife? Don’t ask Page Six. These stories and more in today’s Hollywood Stories…

After Time Magazine revealed the Time Person of the Year as the silence breakers– who came forward and inspired the #metoo movement– and one of them revealed new details about Harvey Weinstein to the New York Times. Weinstein had bibles, not THE Bible, but his own personal bible, like the world according to Harvey.

It included hints on facilitating encounters with women, and that staffers were required to procure his penile injections for erectile dysfunction. When the woman who talked about this complained, she was told if he gets physical (as in, he hits you) let them know.

Alyssa Milano was one of the people who came forward, and earlier this year she was on the Today show with Megyn Kelly about the #MeToo movement. Kelly asked her whether Donald Trump played a role in the whole movement.

Had Trump never been elected, would the #MeToo movement ever have come about?

Page Six doesn’t know what they’re doing, they can’t decide– first, they reported that Matt Lauer’s wife went back to her homeland of the Netherlands. But this morning, they’re reporting that she is in the Hamptons with Lauer, he has his wedding ring on and she has hers off, and apparently she has her attorney ready to go when she wants to file for divorce.

Fires are raging in Southern California, and Glee star Leo Michelle’s house burned to the ground, and had to decide what to take with her. This is Bel Air, by the way, and these are the biggest, most expensive homes in L.A. that are going up like torches.

Denis Leary was awarded an honorary doctorate from Emerson. Now, he is Dr Leary!

Jimmy Kimmel has people filling in for have this week, and Neil Patrick Harris had the pleasure of covering after Donald Trump’s infamous slurred speech.

Tonya Harding returned to the spotlight, this time on the red carpet with actress Margot Robbie, who stars in the upcoming movie I Tonya, which she also produced. It’s a dark comedy from Tonya’s point of view. Harding sat down with Oprah Winfrey in 2016, and Oprah got to the crux of the matter about what happened in her childhood that affected her later in life. Her mother would ignore her and abuse her, mentally and physically.

Harding is 47 years old, and she saw her career come to an end after her assault against Nancy Kerrigan.

Taylor Swift is opening up about how Kesha helped talk her through her demoralizing sexual assault case. Swift was sued by a radio DJ earlier this after she alleged she was groped by him. She called Kesha to help talk her through it, because people were just saying evil, rotten things about her.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are an adorable couple, and apparently they have Christmas fever! They don’t care what anyone thinks about it. They’re wearing those matching holiday jammies, and they told Access Hollywood it’s their thing.

You can find jammies, sweaters, and more at TipsyElves.com.