Kurt Russell plays Santa Claus in a new Christmas movie that will be on Netflix next year. Name the Marvel studios box office smash Kurt starred in earlier this year.

Guardians of the Galaxy 2

James Franco’s new movie The Disaster Artist is making huge money in limited release. Now, he starred in the reboot of Planet of the Apes franchise. What’s the name of the main ape in those movies?

Caesar

Nine years ago, O.J. Simpson was sentenced to 33 years in prison. As you know, he’s now out. What kind of car did he drive in that famous police chase?

Ford Bronco

Earth, Wind & Fire just announced a six-date Vegas residency. That’s one more day than Nickelback’s upcoming five-day residency in 2018. Which band has sold more records?

Earth, Wind & Fire

Sam Hunt is 32 today. Fill in the blank of one of his big songs. “Body like a ____.”

Back road.

