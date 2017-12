SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 24: Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys onstage at AX-hall on February 24, 2010 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

We’re gearing up for our All Star Christmas Concert Night #2: Backstreet Boys, Special Guest Max, and Stacy Ann Ferguson, aka Fergie! Why don’t we say we power up and get a glimpse of what December 16th at the Mohegan Sun, Presented by Jordan’s Furniture, Long Wharf, New Haven, will be all about!