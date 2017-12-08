Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Sad news of the world of Survivor – remember the very first winner, Richard Hatch? He is divorcing his husband of 14 years. He was the guy who refused to pay the income tax on his million dollar prize, so he went to jail instead.

This fast food survey comes out every year: Best fries? McDonald’s. Best pizza? Domino’s. Best sandwich shop? Subway. Best tacos? Nope, not Taco Bell… Chipotle took the W this time. Best breakfast? iHop.

The top female dog names of the year? Bella, Lucy, Daisy, Luna, Lola, Sadie, Molly, Maggie, Bailey, and Sophie. And for male dogs? Max, Charlie, Cooper, Buddy, Jack, Rocky, Oliver, Bear, Duke, and Tucker.

The Bada Bing Club modeled after The Sopranos is no longer – the Satin Doll in Jersey was the scene of real-life crime activity and failing to disclose money to the IRS just like the TV show.

Aleksander Melgalvis Andreassen is the most famous hockey player in Norway. Well, his team won the Norwegian Cup and he removed every stitch of clothing and used the cup as a… cup.

A new deli opened in West Virginia called Axes and Ales. It features sandwiches and ales… and an ax tossing range.

