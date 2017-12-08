Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

The DJ sued for groping Taylor Swift gets in a final jab, the American Film Institute names their best of 2017, and more in today’s Hollywood Stories!

The former radio DJ who was ordered to pay a symbolic $1.00 to Taylor Swift for groping her rear end during a photo op says that he mailed her a Sacagawea dollar.

David Mueller provided a letter to the Associated Press showing that the payment was sent on November 28th, and he told the AP that he intended to send the coin featuring the prominent Native American woman as a final petty jab at the singer, in a case her side had called “the win for women.”

Obviously, he doesn’t think he did anything wrong, and obviously he thinks he was falsely accused, and obviously he feels that he lost his job… now he’s bitter and full of spite.

Ugh, can Taylor just re-sue him or something?

Alec Baldwin was on with Megyn Kelly, and he’s warning not to rush to judgment in these sexual harassment cases.

It’s worth noting, Baldwin has had his name thrown around as being a guy who’s mistreated women verbally, and he, himself, admitted in an op-ed piece that he has treated women with less respect than he gives to a man.

Ryan Reynolds is joining the cast of a live action Pokemon movie called Detective Pikachu. If you’re not familiar with Pokemon, all Pikachu can say is his name. “Pikachu!”

In a video promoting her new line of handbags, Celine Dion has adjusted the lyrics to a famous Christmas song:

Her new little handbag is quite adorable, it’s kind of like a knock-off Hermes bag. Bet there’s an adorable little price tag to go with it, too.

The American Film Institute released their list of the top movies and TV shows of the year, and they take this stuff very seriously. Here’s the list:

Movies:

The Big Sick

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Florida Project

Get Out

Ladybird

The Shape Of Water

Wonder Woman

Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing Missouri

TV:

The Crown

Fued: Bette and Joan

Big Little Lie

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things 2

This Is Us

Ken Burns’ documentary The Vietnam War has been recognized with a special AFI Award for contributions to America’s cultural legacy.

Apple music released its most downloaded movies and shows of 2017 and the top 3 movies are Moana, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Wonder Woman. The top 3 shows are Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, and The Big Bang Theory.

I, Tonya opens in movie theaters today in limited release. It’s the movie about Tonya Harding and the Nancy Kerrigan scandal, from Tonya’s point of view.

Margot Robbie plays Tonya Harding, and the real-life Tonya Harding has seen the movie and given it her seal of approval. Apparently, it’s a fantastic dark comedy.

Chris Pratt was talking about hunting on Twitter, when someone asked how people can literally still hunt in 2017. So he answered literally, talking about the weapons hunters, use the application process, and the safety courses they have to take, bringing another side to the story.

I like it all but it’s hard to beat a good elk hunt. Congrats on your deer!👍🏼 https://t.co/yhtUcJAV1A — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) December 7, 2017

Stephen Colbert had a little bit of a different take on Frosty the Snowman. They brought him to life by putting a Make America Great Again hat on!

“See you later, snowflakes!” LOL.