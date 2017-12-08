Once again, the We Are The Children Christmas Party will feature an amazing Gingerbread House display!  If you would like your Gingerbread House included at this year’s party, here’s how to enter…

To donate a Gingerbread House to this year’s We Are The Children Christmas Party, you can drop it off at the XL Center shipping/ receiving entrance on Ann Uccello Street at the following times:

**Please note REVISED hours below**

Monday December 18th through Friday December 22nd, 9a-5p each day.

Friday Dec 22nd will be the final day to drop off your houses.

Thanks from everyone at We Are The Children… hope to see you soon at the XL Center!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Ski Card
We Are The Children

Listen Live