Once again, the We Are The Children Christmas Party will feature an amazing Gingerbread House display! If you would like your Gingerbread House included at this year’s party, here’s how to enter…

To donate a Gingerbread House to this year’s We Are The Children Christmas Party, you can drop it off at the XL Center shipping/ receiving entrance on Ann Uccello Street at the following times:

**Please note REVISED hours below**

Monday December 18th through Friday December 22nd, 9a-5p each day.

Friday Dec 22nd will be the final day to drop off your houses.

Thanks from everyone at We Are The Children… hope to see you soon at the XL Center!