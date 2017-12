Goo Goo Dolls / Bob Mussel

9 AM

HEY THERE DELILAH-Plain White T’s

CHANDELIER-Sia

NAME-Goo Goo Dolls

SLOW HANDS-Naill Horan

MISERY-Maroon 5

KISS FROM A ROSE-Seal

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE-Charlie Puth

WE ARE YOUNG-Fun

NEXT TO ME-Emili Sande

WISH I KNEW YOU-The Revivalists

BOTTLE IT UP-Sara Barellies

YOU’RE THE BEST THING ABOUT ME-U2

10 AM

SAY HEY (I LOVE YOU)-Michael Franti

TAKE ME TO CHURCH-Hozier

SEND MY LOVE (TO YOUR NEW LOVER)-Adele

THE A TEAM-Ed Sheeran

WALK ON THE OCEAN-Toad The Wet Sprocket

I WANT YOU BACK-KT Tunstall

THUNDER-Imagine Dragons

THANK YOU-Alanis Morissette

CUTS LIKE A KNIFE-Bryan Adams

CAN I BE HIM-James Arthur

BUILDING A MYSTERY-Sarah McLachlan

HANGING BY A MOMENT-Lifehouse

11 AM

FEEL IT STILL-Portugal The Man

EX’S & OH’S-Elle King

ALL FOR YOU-Sister Hazel

BURNING-Sam Smith

YELLOW-Coldplay

RIPTIDE-Vance Joy

ATTENTION-Charlie Puth

LET IT GO-James Bay

GOOD TIMES-All Time Low

BETTER DAYS_Goo Goo Dolls

MILES-Phillip Phillips

THIS TOWN-Naill Horan

