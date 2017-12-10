By Jimmy Ferrara
Katie Holmes (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Katie Holmes really treats her daughter, Suri Cruise, like gold!  Katie was spotted taking her daughter to the yearly concert in New York City.  Suri voiced her big love for artists performing on stage like, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Sam Smith, and Liam Payne!  We give Big Props to Katie for making a date night with her daughter.   Suspicious by his absence, Jamie Foxx, who some speculate the two are in the early courting stages, says will be more up front about his relationship with the former Dawson Creek’s star in the New Year!

