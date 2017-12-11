Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Vincent Viola is a millionaire–and among other things, he owns the Florida Panthers and a six-story townhouse in NY. It’s 20,000 sq ft. and includes a movie theater with balconies, indoor pool, library, recording studio. Well, he sold it and set a record at it going for $80 million!

A two-year-old German Shepherd got loose inside the terminal at Logan Airport. TSA tried and tried to catch the dog but couldn’t. Finally, a cop took a strip of bacon out of his lunch bag and the dog settled right down!

Inside the Salvation Army kettle in Portland, Oregon, someone put a $100 inside… actually, 100 $100 bills!! So, $10,000!

This year’s Christmas craze is even tackier than the ugly Christmas sweater… it’s the Christmas eyebrow – you hang tiny ornaments on your brow!

A shoplifter in Reno walked around Walmart selecting $800 worth of items to shoplift. Problem? All of the adults in the store were police officers shopping with underprivileged kids for the annual Shop With a Sheriff event – it only took one cop to arrest him.

