1512064551 Download Tickets To an Advance Screening of ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD

Image courtesy Sony Pictures

Want to see an advance screening of ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD on Tuesday, December 19th at 7:00 pm at Buckland Hill 18 in Manchester? Keep reading to find out how you can download FREE tickets to the screening!

Download and print your FREE tickets to see ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD at SONYSCREENINGS.COM

About ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD:

ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD follows the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother Gail (Michelle Williams) to convince his billionaire grandfather (Christopher Plummer) to pay the ransom.  When Getty Sr. refuses, Gail attempts to sway him as her son’s captors become increasingly volatile and brutal.  With her son’s life in the balance, Gail and Getty’s advisor (Mark Wahlberg) become unlikely allies in the race against time that ultimately reveals the true and lasting value of love over money.

This film has been rated R.

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW at SONYSCREENINGS.COM!!

(*please note, passes are not guaranteed seats for the screening, and are valid on a first come, first served basis. Please plan to arrive at least 60 minutes early for your best chance to get seats!)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Ski Card
We Are The Children

Listen Live