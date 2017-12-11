Bullied teen Keaton Jones goes viral and makes celebrity friends! Plus, will Patrick Stewart reprise his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard? More in today’s Hollywood Stories!

At age 86 Dan Rather finally tried In & Out Burger for the first time and said it was worth the wait.

Not everyone likes the idea of Quentin Tarantino doing a Star Trek movie, but one person who does – is Patrick Stewart. He said people are always asking if he’ll play Jean-Luc Picard again and he said on the surface he doesn’t see it happening, but his working with Tarantino is “one of his dreams.”

The latest viral video is of Keaton Jones, a middle school student from Knoxville who was bullied so badly, his mom picked him at school because he was afraid to go to lunch. His mom’s video of him crying on camera went viral.

This is Keaton Jones, he lives in Knoxville and he has a little something to say about bullying.pic.twitter.com/coyQxFp33V — Everything TN (@Everything_TN) December 9, 2017

Celebrities left and right have been coming out in support of Keaton: Chris Evans, Hailee Steinfeld, Snoop Dogg, Mark Ruffalo, Charlie Puth, Katy Perry, Ricky Martin, Orlando Bloom, Chris Brown, Idina Menzel, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Dr. Phil… the list goes on and on! And a GoFundMe has been set up for him already for a college fund! And he’s been invited to the set of The Avengers!

Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017

Hi @Lakyn_Jones, could you pass this message along to Keaton? ❤ pic.twitter.com/3l8P4fKAqW — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) December 10, 2017

This broke my 💔 today. Please be kind to one another. #standwithkeaton https://t.co/8XBbFmnuc1 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 10, 2017

Charlie Sheen is suing the National Enquirer for defamation for saying that he sexually abused Corey Haim back in 1986 when Corey was 13. Charlie’s lawsuit says their story is retaliation because they were angry they didn’t get to break the news that Charlie is HIV positive.

And one of the wildfires in California is threatening the beachfront home of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia DiRossi – it’s not clear if they’ve been evacuated, but they have moved their pets from the home.

Everyone in the Montecito area is checking up on each other and helping to get people and animals to safety. I’m proud to be a part of this community. I’m sending lots of love and gratitude to the fire department and sheriffs. Thank you all. #ThomasFire — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 10, 2017

Angelina Jolie and her father, Jon Voight are speaking again. She says “We’ve had some difficulties, but through art, we’ve been able to talk. We’re staying away from politics.”

Top 3 movies at the box office:

3. Wonder

2. Justice League

1. Coco