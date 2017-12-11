All this week 96.5 TIC is giving you the chance to see All Star Christmas Night Two featuring Backstreet Boys, Fergie, and Max live at Mohegan Sun Arena!

96.5 TIC and Jordan’s Furniture are proud to present All-Star Christmas: Night Two, starring Backstreet Boys, Fergie, and Max at Mohegan Sun on Saturday December 16th! Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com, but all this weekend you can win tickets with 96.5TIC!

Listen for your chance to call-in and win every hour from 9:20am to 6:20pm.

When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

Presented by Jordan’s Furniture, Long Wharf, New Haven.