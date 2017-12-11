By Gina J

Listen all this week for your chance to call in and win a $50 Big Y gift card to pick up a perfect, fresh Holiday Platter!

Celebrate the Season! Holiday Vegetable Platters, Fruit Baskets, Fruit Platters and more, available in a Variety of Styles and Sizes for All Your Gift Giving Needs. Click Here for all the details!

SAMPLE PLATTERS:

Sandwich Platter (serves 12-14)

  • Choose from Roast Beef, Ham, Turkey or Italian.  Includes lettuce, tomato and cheese.

Fresh-Cut Fruit Platter (serves 16)

  • Taste the freshness of the season! Includes a wonderful assortment of Cantaloupe, Honeydew, Pineapple, Watermelon and Red Grapes for your guests.

Sweet Tooth Platter (serves 20-25)

  • A variety of scrumptious bon bons, fudgy brownies and, delicious eclairs garnished with fresh strawberries.

Cannoli Platter (serves 10)

  • 6 crispy traditional and 4 chocolate covered shells filled with our authentic creamy hazelnut LaFiorentina cannoli cream.

Jumbo All Natural Cooked Shrimp Platter (serves 12-16)

  • 2 lbs. of large succulent, all natural shrimp artfully displayed on a platter with cocktail dipping sauce.

Fresh Made Sushi Platters (29 Pieces)

  • Try our Hybrid Ni Platter: includes 8 Nigiri Sushi, 8 Crunchy Dragon Roll, 5 Red Rock, 8 Seaside Roll.  Our chefs can also make customized sushi platters!
  • Not available in all stores.

Big Y Finger Sandwich Platter

  • 24 Finger Sandwiches Hand Filled with Big Y Tuna, Ham, Egg or Chicken Salad

Big Y All American Platter-Serves 20 to 24

  • Big Y Roast Beef
  • Big Y Premium Domestic Ham- or Lower Sodium
  • Big Y Oven Roasted Turkey Breast
  • WCTC American Cheese

World Class Party Pleaser-Serves 10 to 12

  • WCTC Imported Ham
  • WCTC Natural Turkey Breast-Any Variety
  • WCTC Oven Roasted Chicken Breast
  • Carando Genoa Salami
  • WCTC American Cheese
  • Pickle Chips

Everyday Cheese Platter-Serves-15 to 20

  • Sharp Cheddar
  • Swiss Cheese
  • Pepper Jack Cheese
  • Dill Havarti
  • Sliced Pepperoni
  • Assorted Crackers

Listen for your chance to call-in with Gina J all this week.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a $50 gift card!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Ski Card
We Are The Children

Listen Live