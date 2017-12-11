Listen all this week for your chance to call in and win a $50 Big Y gift card to pick up a perfect, fresh Holiday Platter!
Celebrate the Season! Holiday Vegetable Platters, Fruit Baskets, Fruit Platters and more, available in a Variety of Styles and Sizes for All Your Gift Giving Needs. Click Here for all the details!
SAMPLE PLATTERS:
Sandwich Platter (serves 12-14)
- Choose from Roast Beef, Ham, Turkey or Italian. Includes lettuce, tomato and cheese.
Fresh-Cut Fruit Platter (serves 16)
- Taste the freshness of the season! Includes a wonderful assortment of Cantaloupe, Honeydew, Pineapple, Watermelon and Red Grapes for your guests.
Sweet Tooth Platter (serves 20-25)
- A variety of scrumptious bon bons, fudgy brownies and, delicious eclairs garnished with fresh strawberries.
Cannoli Platter (serves 10)
- 6 crispy traditional and 4 chocolate covered shells filled with our authentic creamy hazelnut LaFiorentina cannoli cream.
Jumbo All Natural Cooked Shrimp Platter (serves 12-16)
- 2 lbs. of large succulent, all natural shrimp artfully displayed on a platter with cocktail dipping sauce.
Fresh Made Sushi Platters (29 Pieces)
- Try our Hybrid Ni Platter: includes 8 Nigiri Sushi, 8 Crunchy Dragon Roll, 5 Red Rock, 8 Seaside Roll. Our chefs can also make customized sushi platters!
- Not available in all stores.
Big Y Finger Sandwich Platter
- 24 Finger Sandwiches Hand Filled with Big Y Tuna, Ham, Egg or Chicken Salad
Big Y All American Platter-Serves 20 to 24
- Big Y Roast Beef
- Big Y Premium Domestic Ham- or Lower Sodium
- Big Y Oven Roasted Turkey Breast
- WCTC American Cheese
World Class Party Pleaser-Serves 10 to 12
- WCTC Imported Ham
- WCTC Natural Turkey Breast-Any Variety
- WCTC Oven Roasted Chicken Breast
- Carando Genoa Salami
- WCTC American Cheese
- Pickle Chips
Everyday Cheese Platter-Serves-15 to 20
- Sharp Cheddar
- Swiss Cheese
- Pepper Jack Cheese
- Dill Havarti
- Sliced Pepperoni
- Assorted Crackers
Listen for your chance to call-in with Gina J all this week. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a $50 gift card!