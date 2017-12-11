Listen to Craig and Company this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Taylor Swift live at Gillette Stadium next July!

Due to overwhelming demand on Taylor Swift Tix powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan, a second show at Gillette Stadium has been added to Taylor Swift’s reputation Stadium Tour for Friday, July 27, 2018. Swift announced a Saturday, July 28th, 2018 return to the home of the New England Patriots in Foxborough earlier this month.

Tickets for both shows go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 10 am. The additional show will be added to Taylor Swift Tix. Registration has closed, but if this venue was selected as a ticket preference, the access code can be used for the original or newly announced show. The reputation Stadium Tour will be Swift’s fifth tour stop in Foxborough and her eighth and ninth performances at Gillette Stadium. In 2010, Swift became the first female artist to headline Gillette Stadium and, in turn, the venue became the first stadium she toured in. Swift has sold out all seven of her shows at Gillette Stadium. Please visit www.TaylorSwift.com for more information.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday December 13th at 10am through Ticketmaster.com… but you can win tickets on 96.5 TIC!

Listen for your chance to call in mornings this week with Craig and Company. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!