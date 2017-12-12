Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Hanukkah begins tonight at sundown! Do people really get presents all eight nights? 68% of America’s Jewish families responded and yes, they will be giving presents all eight nights.

Back in May, we told you about our favorite cookie, Oreo – how people could submit ideas for new flavors. The three winners have been announced… Cherry Cola, Kettle Corn, and Pina Colada. All three will be available in May.

Bath & Body Works is now selling gifts items like candles that smell like gin and tonic, handsoap called winter sangria, etc.

Swiss Air had to make an emergency stop on a flight after a 44-year-old woman threatened violence when she was refused another glass of booze.

Only in Colorado – an application for the first coffee JOINT – where you can have a cup of joe… and marijuana.

A miniature donkey has set the record for tiniest – meet Ottie, at 19 inches tall.

