(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

What’s the deal with Golden Globes front-runner The Shape of Water? Plus, Logic talks his powerful song, controversy surfaces around Keaton Jones, and more.

The nominees for the Golden Globe Awards are out, and the movie The Shape of Water led the way with seven nominations. HBO’s Big Little Lies and the movie Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri got the second most with six each.

The Shape of Water isn’t even out yet in most theaters… it’s like The Creature from the Black Lagoon… but with a love affair! Very bizarre, but people are raving about it. Here’s the trailer:

The Golden Globes air live on January 7th.

Matt Damon’s father has been battling cancer since 2011, and things aren’t going well. Damon said “we’ll take any prayers you got, so throw them up there.”

Looks like The Rock is going to be a daddy again! His girlfriend is pregnant with yet another girl.

Bethenny Frankel is suing her ex-husband for custody of their daughter. This lawsuit has been a total nightmare.

On CBS This Morning over the weekend, Logic talked about the song “1-800-273-8255” (that’s the suicide prevention hotline number) featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid. Logic said before the song even came out, he was getting letters from people saying how he saved their life. Now that this song is out, he said it’s overwhelming.

He said he was just writing a song from the heart! The song is up for at least one GRAMMY, and we’re hoping that it wins, because it’s one of THE most gut wrenching songs we’ve ever heard.

Celebrities are standing by Keaton Jones– the Tennessee middle schooler who went viral when his mother posted a video of him crying about being bullied– despite some confusing developments. Someone found a Facebook page that supposedly belonged to his mother, Kimberly, and on that page they found pictures of people proudly holding Confederate flags. In one photo, Keaton is holding an American flag, standing next to a kid with a Confederate flag. Kimberly also posted a message referring to “Butthurt Americans,” which may have been a response to the violence in Charlottesville.

And Instagram accounts started popping up, claiming to belong to either Keaton or Kimberly, and some asked for donations… they turned out to be fake. So did a GoFundMe page that was shut down after raising $57,000. The guy who started that is not associated with Keaton’s family.

A young woman who claims that she’s Keaton sister has been standing up for the family on Twitter, she says they never planned on making money off of this, and denied a rumor that her little brother was being bullied because he was calling other kids the n-word.

Some celebrities made sure to reaffirm their support for Keaton, like Patton Oswalt, who tweeted:

Keaton didn’t get to choose the family that raised & shaped him, you smug ghoul. How ‘bout showing him that people of all races & creeds can come together? Change things, maybe? Show him a better world? https://t.co/BZqBEboabL — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 11, 2017

Jemele Hill from ESPN called it “a teachable moment.”

Jimmy Kimmel made his big return to TV, after having a series of hosts fill in for him because he was out with his young son Billy, who had to have surgery.

Netflix is shaming the 53 people who have watched A Christmas Prince every day for 18 days! Christine watched A Christmas Prince on Netflix and thought it was great (mind you, she didn’t watch it every day for 18 days)!

To the 53 people who've watched A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days: Who hurt you? — Netflix US (@netflix) December 11, 2017

The Killers’ song “Mr. Brightside” can transform into a perfect version of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town,” if you change the lyrics!

now he’s making a list and he’s checking it twice and he’s gonna find out if you’re naughty or nice. now they’re going to bed and my stomach is sick and it’s all in my head — festive fiona 🎄 (@neonfiona) December 7, 2017

Love it!!!