Are you going to All Star Christmas Night Two? If you are, then be sure to look for the American Cancer Society elves selling LIMITED EDITION bracelets throughout the building!

Buy one or buy a ton in fun holiday colors and support this worthy cause!

acs bands Support American Cancer Society at All Star Christmas

The American Cancer Society is saving lives with breakthrough research, free lodging and rides to treatment for patients in need, a 24/7 live helpline, and that’s not even all they do.

It’s easy for you to help, just buy a bracelet. All proceeds support the American Cancer Society… American Cancer Society… attacking from every angle.

For more information or to make a donation, visit cancer.org.

 

acs logo 1 Support American Cancer Society at All Star Christmas

