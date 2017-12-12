By Mike Kelley
Filed Under:Daughtry
Image courtesy Mohegan Sun

Daughtry is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, April 6th, 2018 and we want to send you to see the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15th through ticketmaster.com, but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in with Mike Kelley all this week starting at 10am.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696, know the code word: BATTLESHIP, and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

Brought to you by 96.5 TIC and Mohegan Sun – Full of Life. Discover even more unlimited possibilities at DUO, Mohegan Sun’s new, ultra-hip, high-energy Blackjack lounge, open Fridays and Saturdays.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Tickets On Sale Now!
Ski Card

Listen Live