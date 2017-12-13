Feb 15, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Anna Kendrick arrives on the red carpet during the 58th Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Okay, Pitches…it’s almost showtime! Pitch Perfect 3 is being released in theatres next week (December 22nd to be exact) and my level of excitement is unbearable. Can you aca-believe it’s been almost three years since Pitch Perfect 2 was released? I thought there was no other way the storyline could continue. SURPRISE…I was wrong! Of course the Bellas were due for a reunion sometime. Here are my top three reasons to see the movie:

1. The return of the riff-off is back, featuring new songs like Walk the Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance With Me” and Daya’s “Still Look Pretty.” See for yourself in this clip:

2. The talent is better than ever! The cast of Pitch Perfect teamed up with The Voice last month for this beautiful cover of George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90.” Listen to it here:

3. New cast members playing the roles of new competition (not just acapella groups, but full bands with instruments!) Watch the trailer here to see if you recognize any familiar faces:

