The former radio DJ who was ordered to pay a symbolic $1 to Taylor Swift for groping her butt during a photo op says that he mailed her a $1 Sacagawea coin last week. Now, Sacagawea is known for helping what two explorers on their expedition to the Lousiana territory?

Louis and Clark

Director Matt Reeves will reportedly recast the role of Batman for a new standalone movie. What actor who died in June played the original Batman?

Adam West

Hailee Steinfeld just turned 21. She stars in the Pitch Perfect franchise. When she was only 13, she was cast in a film alongside Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon, and Josh Brolin playing Maddie Ross which won her an academy award nomination. What film was that?

True Grit

Oreo is coming out with three new flavors – name one of them!

Kettle Corn, Cherry Cola, or Pina Colada

How many nights are celebrated for Hanukkah?

Eight

