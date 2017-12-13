By Gina J

John Stamos, 54, is going to be a daddy for the first time! His fiance is 31 years old.

Photo Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Kirsten Dunst is announcing that she’s expecting her first child, with fiance Jesse Plemons.

Photo Credit: F. Sadou/AdMedia

Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson have revealed they’re now expecting twins!

Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

James Corden and his wife welcomed a baby girl, their third child. He apparently had to call Harry Styles two hours before airtime, and asked him to cover the show.

Photo Credits: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports & Paul Drinkwater/NBC via USA TODAY NETWORK

New couple alert! Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence have been spotted together.

Nominations for the 24th Annual SAG Awards were announced today. Morgan Freeman will be honored with a (well deserved) Life Achievement Award. And all the presenters at this year’s SAG Awards will be women, reportedly.

Photo Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Add Salma Hayek to the list of women accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Photo Credit: AdMedia

George and Amal Clooney were on a flight from Los Angeles to England, and decided to hand out $350 headphones to the first class passengers, because they had the twins with them on the flight. That’s one way to not annoy fellow passengers with noisy 6-month-olds.

And George had invited 14 of his friends over in 2013, and gave each them one million dollars! No taxes needed to be paid, either. That’s pretty cool!

