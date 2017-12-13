John Stamos, 54, is going to be a daddy for the first time! His fiance is 31 years old.

Kirsten Dunst is announcing that she’s expecting her first child, with fiance Jesse Plemons.

Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson have revealed they’re now expecting twins!

James Corden and his wife welcomed a baby girl, their third child. He apparently had to call Harry Styles two hours before airtime, and asked him to cover the show.

New couple alert! Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence have been spotted together.

Nominations for the 24th Annual SAG Awards were announced today. Morgan Freeman will be honored with a (well deserved) Life Achievement Award. And all the presenters at this year’s SAG Awards will be women, reportedly.

Add Salma Hayek to the list of women accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

George and Amal Clooney were on a flight from Los Angeles to England, and decided to hand out $350 headphones to the first class passengers, because they had the twins with them on the flight. That’s one way to not annoy fellow passengers with noisy 6-month-olds.

And George had invited 14 of his friends over in 2013, and gave each them one million dollars! No taxes needed to be paid, either. That’s pretty cool!